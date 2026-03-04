Student rotation: Regional mobility program being developed in Kyrgyzstan

A regional student mobility program is currently under development, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation informed 24.kg news agency.

According to ministry representatives, the program aims to expand access to higher education and stimulate student mobility between regions of the country.

Students in Kyrgyzstan are an active and progressive part of society. At vocational education institutions, young people from different regions of the country study and live in the same environment, exchanging ideas, which fosters natural and effective interregional integration among young people.

«The implementation of academic mobility programs is part of the reforms being carried out in the higher professional education system. These reforms are aimed at improving the quality of higher education, strengthening social justice, and developing human capital in line with modern labor market requirements and technological development,» the ministry added.

One of the first steps in this direction was the revision of the list of training areas and specialties in higher professional education. Currently, educational and methodological associations for higher and secondary vocational education have conducted an inventory of existing lists, eliminating outdated and obsolete areas and specialties, and consolidating them.

In addition, work is underway to revise state educational standards to strengthen the focus on student learning outcomes.

President Sadyr Japarov previously announced the launch of a student rotation system for students studying under the state budget quota. Beginning in September 2027, it is planned to redistribute state-funded places between regions: applicants from the south will be sent to study in the north, and those from the north to the southern regions.

According to the head of state, approximately 10,000 graduates receive state-funded places annually. It is expected that 5,000 students from the northern and southern regions will study outside their region of residence.