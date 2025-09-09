12:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

Eldar Abakirov: Number of schools does not keep up with student growth

«The number of schools does not correspond to the growth of students in Kyrgyzstan,» Deputy Eldar Abakirov said today during a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament, while discussing a credit agreement with the Saudi Fund for construction of new schools in the country.

He noted that in 2010 there were 1 million students in Kyrgyzstan, while by 2021 this number had grown to 1.5 million — an increase of nearly 50 percent.

«During the same period, the number of schools rose only from 2,000 to 2,300, an increase of just 5–10 percent. Currently, 560 schools across the country operate in three shifts, with student numbers 3–4 times above the norm. These are the so-called ‘red zones.’ We had previously stated that new schools should be built in these areas within two years, but they were not. Many issues remain unresolved. Of course, it is good that the Saudi Fund supports us, but it is also necessary to provide funds from the budget for the construction of new schools throughout the country,» the MP believes.

He cited Kazakhstan as an example, where 1,200 schools for 1 million students were built in a year.

«We must also build new schools to radically resolve the issue. Yesterday I was at school No. 61, there are 50-60 students in one class. What kind of quality education can we talk about? At the same time, teachers’ salaries need to be raised,» Eldar Abakirov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/342789/
views: 79
Print
Related
Kyrgyz and Russian schools named after Valentina Tereshkova to cooperate
Kyrgyzstan simplifies licensing procedure for private schools
Child safety: Panic buttons installed in all schools of Bishkek
New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek students to study online until September 15
Additional enrollment in first and second grades to open on August 25
Minister of Construction inspects repair of schools in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 most popular destinations for Russian student internships
Most of foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan are from India and Pakistan
12-year school education: 2nd stage of teacher training starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
12:36
Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover
12:31
Eldar Abakirov: Number of schools does not keep up with student growth
12:08
Gulsharkan Kultaeva hands resignation from post of CEC member
12:00
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater
11:40
Kyrgyz woman arrested in Novosibirsk for violation of migration rules