Kyrgyzstan introduces nationwide distance learning from April 8

All educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan will switch to distance learning from April 8. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov said during a meeting with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The official told that taking into account the current situation, an action plan was developed to ensure an uninterrupted learning process.

It provides for organizing television lessons, in which 210 teachers have been involved. Lessons’ schedules have been developed. The video lessons for students of 1-4th grades will be broadcast on Balastan KTRK TV channel, for 5-11th grades — on ElTR, Pyramid, Channel Five, and Sanat TV channels.

Work is underway to place educational materials for 1—11th grades, electronic books, additional literature, assignments, and video lessons. In addition, about 400 learning materials on various subjects have been transformed into electronic format. Schoolchildren have an opportunity to use iBilim (for primary grades) and Bilim Bulagy multimedia complexes.

Vocational schools and universities will also switch to distance learning.

«Registration deadline for the Nationwide Testing has been postponed. Materials and video lessons for preparation of graduates for the testing are also available on online resources. The possibility of taking exams remotely for students of the 9th and 11th grades is being considered,» Kanybek Isakov said.