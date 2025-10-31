17:16
Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive presidential scholarships

President Sadyr Japarov awarded presidential scholarships to the best students from universities of Kyrgyzstan, the presidential press service reported.

At least 92 students from higher education institutions received scholarships of 60,000 soms.

In his speech at the ceremony, the head of state emphasized that the future of the republic depends on educated young people who think innovatively and respect national traditions.

«The Kyrgyz Republic needs young people with deep knowledge, scientific training, respect for national values, and the ability to think globally,» he noted.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the presidential scholarship is not just a financial reward, but recognition of students’ talent, diligence, and contribution to the development of science, education, and society.

He called on young people to become «the driving force of a new Kyrgyzstan» built on justice, labor, and development.

The President also thanked the teachers for their work and the education of a new generation of specialists, emphasizing that the success of each student is the result of the joint efforts of teachers and parents.
