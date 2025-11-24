11,000 students from Kyrgyzstan study in Russia

More than 11,000 students from Kyrgyzstan are studying in Russia. Albert Zulkharneev, head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at a briefing.

According to him, about half of them are studying on a state-funded scholarship, while the rest are self-funded.

«Some completed their undergraduate degrees and then continued their studies for a master’s degree, and then for a doctorate, meaning they are studying for their seventh or eighth year in Russia while simultaneously working in Kyrgyzstan. We know graduates who work in leading Kyrgyz companies—engineers, for example, in mining companies. Kyrgyz leaders are also graduates of Russian universities.

This year, there was an interesting story of a mother and son who were admitted simultaneously under Russian government quotas: the mother is studying at VGIK, and the son is studying at GITIS,» Albert Zulkharneev said.

Pavel Gultyaev, curator of educational projects at Rossotrudnichestvo office in the Kyrgyz Republic, added that students from Kyrgyzstan are diligent, active, and easily integrate into the team.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, Kyrgyzstan has been allocated 700 quotas at Russian universities.