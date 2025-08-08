Most of foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan are from India and Pakistan

Up to 80-90 percent of foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan came from far abroad — India and Pakistan. Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Nurlan Omurov announced at a press conference.

According to him, they are mainly studying in medical fields.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the procedure for establishing and applying tariffs for paid educational services. All universities, regardless of their form of ownership, are required to set the tuition fee for foreign medical students at least $3,000 per academic year.

«A total of about 222,000 students are studying in universities in the Kyrgyz Republic, about 35,000-37,000 of them are foreign citizens,» Nurlan Omurov said.

He did not specify the total number of university teachers.

According to the review of the higher education system in Kyrgyzstan for 2024, the teaching staff of universities amounted to more than 15,000 teachers, including more than 1,100 Doctors of Sciences and more than 12,000 Candidates of Sciences.

The State Committee for National Security conducts inspections at universities for corruption risks, as a result of which students are expelled, including foreign students who do not attend classes or have academic debt.