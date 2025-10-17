Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold

Kyrgyzstan is witnessing an outflow of foreign students. It was announced at a roundtable discussion organized by the Institute of the Ombudsman (Akyikatchy Institute), Oasis Foundation, and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

The event gathered representatives of government agencies, the Indian Embassy, international organizations, universities, and students.

Decline in student numbers and visas

Study presented at the roundtable showed a significant 31 percent decrease in the number of foreign students in the 2023–2024 academic year.

The sharpest declines were among students from Uzbekistan (down 53 percent) and India (down 13 percent).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the number of student visas (type S) issued in 2025 fell fourfold compared to the previous year — to 11,645.

Applications from Indian citizens dropped by 80 percent, with only 4,689 students receiving visas.

Pakistani citizens submitted 75 percent fewer applications, receiving 4,200 visas.

The number of visas issued to citizens of Bangladesh fell by 58 percent, to 333.

Friedrich Ebert Foundation Director Philipp Jahn noted that Kyrgyzstan’s academic cooperation with South Asian countries is gradually shifting toward closer economic relations.

Safety and discrimination issues

Deputy Ombudsman Zhanibek Zhorobaev emphasized that the institution continuously monitors human rights to ensure that everyone feels protected.

However, a survey conducted by Oasis Foundation revealed serious issues:

Only 22 percent of respondents sought help from law enforcement when their rights were violated.

Students face difficulties renting housing, fall victim to theft, and experience discrimination on public transport.

42 percent reported cases of physical intimidation.

14 percent said they had been subjected to sexual harassment or assault.

Participants stressed that improving the safety and protection of foreign students directly affects Kyrgyzstan’s investment attractiveness. The Institute of Ombudsman presented several recommendations to state authorities to strengthen security and safeguard students’ rights.