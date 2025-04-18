First Association of Students of Kyrgyzstan opened in Japan

The first Association of Students of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Japan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the official opening ceremony of the organization was held in Tokyo with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan Erkin Osoev.

The Association was established by the community of students of Kyrgyzstan in Japan with the support of the diplomatic mission, JASSO organization, the University of Tsukuba and partners.

The purpose of the organization is to support and integrate students studying in Japan. It will also facilitate the exchange of cultural and academic experience and adaptation to life in the country.

The guests of the event were shown a presentation about the Kyrgyz Republic, and a cultural program was prepared with playing national instruments, performing Kyrgyz songs and reciting an excerpt from Manas epic.