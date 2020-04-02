Nine people detained for breaking curfew in Osh city

Nine people were detained for breaking curfew in Osh city. The commandant of Kara-Suu, Nookat districts and the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan, Malik Nurdinov, told at a press conference.

He said that the situation was stable, serious crimes were not registered during a day.

The commandant addressed residents of the city with a request not to expel tenants. «We ask owners of apartments to take the situation with understanding and not to expel the tenants, not to demand payment from them in such a situation,» Malik Nurdinov said.