Police officer detained for sale of special pass in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan together with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a police officer in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The policeman was detained for issue of a special pass for a fee. The policeman was detained yesterday in the building of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district.

Recall, a curfew was imposed and roadblocks were set up in the capital in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus. Citizens are allowed to move around the city only with special passes. They are issued to doctors, as well as to persons supplying food products.