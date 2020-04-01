19:11
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

Number of domestic violence cases grows due to quarantine

Number of domestic violence cases increased in connection with quarantine. The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told at a press conference.

However, the official did not give any specific figures, statistics and examples.

«People need psychological help. Everyone who needs help can call 111,» she said.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148843/
views: 38
Print
Related
At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors to get 46,360 soms for work in quarantine zones in Kyrgyzstan
Violators of quarantine may face fines of up to 300,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Information on quarantine phytosanitary control in Kyrgyzstan classified
Kyrgyzstan annually increases cost of creation phytosanitary laboratories
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
19:00
Number of domestic violence cases grows due to quarantine Number of domestic violence cases grows due to quarant...
17:29
1.8 million people may be left without work due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
17:22
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions
16:45
Decline in exports, imports and money transfers expected in Kyrgyzstan
16:15
Vehicles allocated for transportation of doctors in Kyrgyzstan