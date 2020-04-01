Number of domestic violence cases grows due to quarantine

Number of domestic violence cases increased in connection with quarantine. The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told at a press conference.

However, the official did not give any specific figures, statistics and examples.

«People need psychological help. Everyone who needs help can call 111,» she said.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.