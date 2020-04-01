Vehicles allocated for transportation of doctors in Kyrgyzstan

Five minibuses — in Bishkek, as well as three buses — in Chui region and ten — in Osh city, were handed over for transportation of doctors under the operational control of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Further their distribution, providing with fuel and lubricants was assigned to the Ministry of Emergencies. If necessary, additional buses for transportation of doctors will be allocated.

Earlier doctors complained that due to restrictions on the movement of vehicles, they can’t get to workplaces and home after shifts in hospitals.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.