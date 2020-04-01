14:37
350 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still cannot leave Novosibirsk city

Flights from Novosibirsk to Kyrgyzstan scheduled for April 1 and April 5 have been canceled. One of 370 passengers who got stuck at Tolmachevo airport, Irina Stepkicheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Chairman of the Federation of Migrants of Russia Vadim Kozhenov recorded a video appeal, in which he stated that earlier authorities of Kyrgyzstan had already taken 5,500 compatriots from the Russian Federation, and there will be no flights due to closure of Russia’s borders and introduction of emergency and the state of emergency in neighboring states until April 20.

«What should we do? Our flight has already been canceled today. The airport is being disinfected and we are being moved from hall to hall. We don’t already know who to turn to for help,» Irina Stepkicheva said.

Earlier, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov assured at a briefing that all Kyrgyzstanis would be returned to their homeland.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
