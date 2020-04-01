13:06
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Four more cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kasymbek Mambetov told at a briefing.

According to him, the new cases were detected in Jalal-Abad — 1, in Suzak district — 1, in Kara-Kul town — 1 and in Chui region — 1.

The Republican Emergency Response Center added that one of the newly confirmed cases is imported (from Russia), other three people got infected as a result of contact with COVID-19 patients.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
