303 foot patrol units organized in Bishkek

At least 303 foot patrol units have been formed in Bishkek city. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, the largest number of patrol units is in Leninsky district — 88, in Oktyabrsky and Sverdlovsky districts — 80 in each. The lowest number is in Pervomaisky district — 55 patrol units.

Recall, 119 people were detained for breaking the curfew in Bishkek.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.