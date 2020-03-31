Temporary restrictions on entry, exit of vehicles imposed in Naryn region

Temporary restrictions have been introduced on the entry and exit of vehicles in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The restrictions have been introduced in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus. It is specified that passage of vehicles to Naryn was blocked and control over the posts was tightened on March 31. Given this situation, local authorities ask residents of the region not to plan trips.

The Regional Department of Internal Affairs will control movement of vehicles.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.