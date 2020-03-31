11:12
USD 80.81
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.01
English

Almaty airport to cease accommodation of flights from April 1

All international flights will be suspended at Almaty airport from April 1. Vlast online magazine reports.

Almaty airport will stop accommodation of international flights from midnight on April 1. The decision was made by the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport.

«Measures will be taken to redirect the routes of international passenger flights planned from April 1, 2020 to Almaty to other international airports in Kazakhstan,» the statement says.

Almaty has interrupted air communication with other cities of Kazakhstan since March 22, but the airport continued to accommodate international flights, by which Kazakhstani were returning from abroad. A state of emergency has been in force in the country since March 16, citizens of the republic are forbidden to leave it.

Almaty has been quarantined since March 19. It has been tightened since March 28 — from this day on, citizens are practically not allowed to leave their homes.

At least 73 cases of coronavirus are registered in the city.
link: https://24.kg/english/148624/
views: 20
Print
Related
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan talk over the phone
Kazakhstan detects two more coronavirus infected arrived from Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan reports first death from coronavirus
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss cargo transportation
Kazakhstan resumes passing of heavy trucks with products to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
Kazakhstan not pass heavy trucks with food to Kyrgyzstan
No problems with supply of wheat from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss measures to combat coronavirus
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
31 March, Tuesday
11:06
Almaty airport to cease accommodation of flights from April 1 Almaty airport to cease accommodation of flights from A...
10:32
IOC sets new date for Tokyo Summer Olympics
10:21
At least 1,442 citizens returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
09:56
Coronavirus: Passport control introduced in Moskovsky district of Bishkek
09:34
At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek
30 March, Monday
19:10
Over 3,800 citizens cannot return to Kyrgyzstan from 45 countries
18:59
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
18:32
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan