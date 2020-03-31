Almaty airport to cease accommodation of flights from April 1

All international flights will be suspended at Almaty airport from April 1. Vlast online magazine reports.

Almaty airport will stop accommodation of international flights from midnight on April 1. The decision was made by the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport.

«Measures will be taken to redirect the routes of international passenger flights planned from April 1, 2020 to Almaty to other international airports in Kazakhstan,» the statement says.

Almaty has interrupted air communication with other cities of Kazakhstan since March 22, but the airport continued to accommodate international flights, by which Kazakhstani were returning from abroad. A state of emergency has been in force in the country since March 16, citizens of the republic are forbidden to leave it.

Almaty has been quarantined since March 19. It has been tightened since March 28 — from this day on, citizens are practically not allowed to leave their homes.

At least 73 cases of coronavirus are registered in the city.