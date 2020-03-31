09:41
USD 80.81
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.01
English

At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek

At least 144 doctors are on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

There are 12 quarantine posts in the capital.

«Four health care workers are on duty at each of them: two conduct an examination in the daytime, and two — at night. The doctors are provided with all necessary personal protective equipment: overalls, antiseptics, goggles, gloves, as well as respirators,» the ministry said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148611/
views: 20
Print
Related
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors to get 46,360 soms for work in quarantine zones in Kyrgyzstan
Violators of quarantine may face fines of up to 300,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Information on quarantine phytosanitary control in Kyrgyzstan classified
Kyrgyzstan annually increases cost of creation phytosanitary laboratories
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
31 March, Tuesday
09:34
At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bi...
09:27
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Exits, entrances to Talas region blocked
09:16
50.96 mln soms transferred to account for fight against coronavirus
30 March, Monday
19:10
Over 3,800 citizens cannot return to Kyrgyzstan from 45 countries
18:59
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
18:32
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Kyrgyzstan to buy medicine for coronavirus in Russia, if any
17:57
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry cancels planned surgeries