At least 144 doctors on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek

At least 144 doctors are on duty at quarantine posts in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

There are 12 quarantine posts in the capital.

«Four health care workers are on duty at each of them: two conduct an examination in the daytime, and two — at night. The doctors are provided with all necessary personal protective equipment: overalls, antiseptics, goggles, gloves, as well as respirators,» the ministry said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.