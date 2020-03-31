09:41
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Exits, entrances to Talas region blocked

No one will be able to enter and leave Talas region of Kyrgyzstan from March 30. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

A post at the entrance to the region in Taldybulak village, Talas district, is closed.

«Only citizens living in Talas region are allowed to enter it after a check. The decision was made in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and fulfill requests from the population,» office of the plenipotentiary representative told.

Talas drivers have created a special group on Telegram, where they pick up passengers and take them to Bishkek and back. To suppress these facts, roadblocks have been set up.

Only food and humanitarian aid will be allowed into the region.

No cases of coronavirus have been registered in Talas and Issyk-Kul regions of Kyrgyzstan.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
