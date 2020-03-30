Two people in hospital after traffic accident in Kadamdzhai

Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Regional Traffic Safety Department reported.

The traffic accident occurred on March 28 at about 5:00 pm on the 124th kilometer of Osh-Isfana road, which runs along Orozbekov Street in Kadamdzhai.

Resident of Pulgon village, 61, crashed into a VAZ-2107 when driving a Daewoo Tico car, which was driven by a citizen, 24.

As a result, both drivers were taken to the Traumatology Department of the Kadamdzhai Territorial Hospital with fractures. There were no passengers in the cars.

The fact was registered. An investigation is underway.