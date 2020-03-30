10:50
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan

At least 272 mobile teams of doctors have been formed to monitor citizens who are in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported with reference to the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health.

The teams consist of 41 infectious diseases specialists, 33 doctors-laboratory assistants and 134 laboratory assistants.

The highest number of the groups is in Jalal-Abad region — 68, in Naryn — 47, Batken — 39, Chui region — 30, in Issyk-Kul and Talas regions — 23, in Osh — 20. There are 10 and 12 teams in Bishkek and Osh, respectively.

«During the day, the medical workers have made 2,140 visits, over the past six days — 4,825,» the center reported.

As of today, 3,338 people are in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148473/
views: 90
Print
Related
China announces end of epidemic
Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
3.5 mln soms transferred to special account of Osh City Hall to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 67,500 people for a day
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three patients are in serious condition
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus pandemic: Russia completely closes its borders
Doctors to get 46,360 soms for work in quarantine zones in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
30 March, Monday
10:13
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
10:00
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
09:50
Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
09:26
Staff reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall
09:17
Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
29 March, Sunday
15:50
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors
15:41
Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Novosibirsk airport go on hunger strike
14:26
Migrants left without work: 400 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow for Bishkek