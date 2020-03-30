272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan

At least 272 mobile teams of doctors have been formed to monitor citizens who are in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported with reference to the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health.

The teams consist of 41 infectious diseases specialists, 33 doctors-laboratory assistants and 134 laboratory assistants.

The highest number of the groups is in Jalal-Abad region — 68, in Naryn — 47, Batken — 39, Chui region — 30, in Issyk-Kul and Talas regions — 23, in Osh — 20. There are 10 and 12 teams in Bishkek and Osh, respectively.

«During the day, the medical workers have made 2,140 visits, over the past six days — 4,825,» the center reported.

As of today, 3,338 people are in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.