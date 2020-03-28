11:39
Police detain 223 curfew violators overnight in Kyrgyzstan

The police detained 223 violators of the curfew in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat, Kara-Suu and Suzak districts of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

During the night, 11 vehicles were placed on impoundment lots.

«At least 157 people were detained in Bishkek, in Osh — 21, in Jalal-Abad — 20, in Suzak district — 6, in Kara-Suu district — 15, in Nookat district — 4. All the violators were taken to the territorial internal affairs bodies. Preventive conversations were held with them, they were warned of observing the requirements of the state of emergency and curfew. After the end of the curfew, they were released home,» the Interior Ministry said.

For three days, 784 curfew violators have been detained across the country.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
