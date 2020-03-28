Sooronbai Jeenbekov talks over the phone with President of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev yesterday.

The parties discussed issues of deepening bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Issues of interaction to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in the region were also raised.

The first infected with coronavirus died in Uzbekistan the day before.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.