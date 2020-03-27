15:52
First patient with coronavirus dies in Uzbekistan

First patient with coronavirus died in Uzbekistan. Interfax reported.

The deceased is a resident of Namangan region. The man was hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 on March 26. On the same day, the diagnosis was confirmed.

«He died of acute myocardial infarction despite all resuscitation measures,» the media outlet reports citing the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the media outlet, the elderly man was infected by his daughter, who arrived from Turkey on March 12. The deceased suffered from diabetes mellitus and acute heart failure.

At least 83 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/148269/
views: 80
