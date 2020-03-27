18:54
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place today between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed joint measures on prevention of spread of coronavirus, as well as development of cooperation in the trade, economic and transport-transit spheres.

During a telephone conversation between the Heads of Government of the two countries the day before, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Askar Mamin discussed issues of ensuring freight traffic through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border during a state of emergency, repeatedly stressing the importance of creating conditions for free movement of goods between the countries.
