Citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Grand Princess ship discharged from quarantine

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Grand Princess cruise ship left a specialized center after quarantine and returned to the place of their permanent residence. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The cruise ship was detained for quarantine at the coast of the state of California (USA). Passengers were evacuated to a specialized center in Georgia for further quarantine.

As a result of repeated tests, the quarantine center doctors confirmed absence of coronavirus infection in two citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

