Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 500,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 531,860 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 60,887 people. At least 529,600 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 81,782. The highest number of infected is in the USA (85,653), Italy (80,589), Spain (57,786), Germany (43,938), France (29,566) and Iran (29,406).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 175 countries.

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus has reached 122,203 people. During the day, the figure grew by 8,151 people.

At least 24,057 people died from the virus (growth by 2,781 people per day), including 8,215 people — in Italy, 4,365 — in Spain and 3,169 — in Hubei.

At least 44 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 113 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
