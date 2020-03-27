Kazakhstan reports first death from coronavirus

Woman died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to the media outlet, the Minister of Information and Public Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, told about it at an emergency briefing. He did not provide any details, noting that the Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan would give comprehensive information on the medical evidence of the deceased later.

«This case once again reminds us of the danger of coronavirus. Everything that is happening now is a test for all of us,» Dauren Abayev said.

The day before, the media outlet stated that two people infected with coronavirus recovered in Kazakhstan.

In total, there are 109 infected with coronavirus in the Republic of Kazakhstan.