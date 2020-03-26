18:32
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months

It will take three months to fully restore normal life-sustaining activities in Kyrgyzstan after coronavirus. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, the Cabinet expects that the situation with the spread of coronavirus would be stopped, held and brought under control within a month.

«Then it will take some more time to restore functioning of the business, government agencies and other structures. Altogether, it will take about three months,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
