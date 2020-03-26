17:01
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

Coronavirus pandemic: Russia closes air communication with other countries

Starting from March 27, regular and charter flights to and from airports in foreign countries, in addition to flights for transportation of the Russians, will be completely stopped. Rosbalt media outlet reports.

Starting from March 26, all citizens of the Russian Federation, who have arrived from countries with registered coronavirus cases, will be examined.

The Russian government has proposed other measures to combat coronavirus. For example, it was recommended to suspend the work of the shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and introduce a ban on smoking hookahs in public places in the regions.

Rospotrebnadzor was instructed by March 27 to submit a schedule for the supply of materials for coronavirus testing systems to the regions, and the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop measures to support the public catering and services sector, and commercial property owners.

Another order concerns the federal authorities of the Russian Federation — they must sent the maximum possible number of employees to remote work from March 27.

A new type of coronavirus was registered at the end of 2019 in China. Then it spread to over 150 countries.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/148134/
views: 98
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan requests 100,000 testing systems, 300 ventilators from Russia
Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy comments on situation with citizens at Moscow airports
Russia donates 10,000 coronavirus testing systems to Kyrgyzstan
Consular Departments of Russia in Kyrgyzstan not to receive citizens
State program on resettlement to Russia suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners in Russia to be able to extend their stay without leaving country
First death from coronavirus registered in Russia
Russia allocates over 7,500 coronavirus testing systems to Kyrgyzstan
Russia closes border for foreigners and stateless persons from March 18
Russian Railways cancels all trains to Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
26 March, Thursday
16:51
Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine...
16:42
All large markets disinfected in Bishkek city
16:35
Residents of Batken feel earthquake that hit Tajikistan
16:28
President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan
16:18
All Kyrgyz longhaul truckers leave Iran