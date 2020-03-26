Coronavirus pandemic: Russia closes air communication with other countries

Starting from March 27, regular and charter flights to and from airports in foreign countries, in addition to flights for transportation of the Russians, will be completely stopped. Rosbalt media outlet reports.

Starting from March 26, all citizens of the Russian Federation, who have arrived from countries with registered coronavirus cases, will be examined.

The Russian government has proposed other measures to combat coronavirus. For example, it was recommended to suspend the work of the shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas and introduce a ban on smoking hookahs in public places in the regions.

Rospotrebnadzor was instructed by March 27 to submit a schedule for the supply of materials for coronavirus testing systems to the regions, and the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop measures to support the public catering and services sector, and commercial property owners.

Another order concerns the federal authorities of the Russian Federation — they must sent the maximum possible number of employees to remote work from March 27.

A new type of coronavirus was registered at the end of 2019 in China. Then it spread to over 150 countries.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.