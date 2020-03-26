Three pilgrims hospitalized in Dzhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan

Three pilgrims were hospitalized for observation in Dzhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the district Adyl Saparov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the men arrived from a four-month trip to Bangladesh.

«The observation unit is located in a former hotel in Chaek village, the conditions there are excellent. We have provided the men with soap, food. Two men live in Chon Dobo village, one — in Tash Dobo. Primary tests were taken from them in Bishkek. The men are guarded around the clock. They have no complaints,» Adyl Saparov said.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.