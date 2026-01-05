Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media

A number of high-ranking government officials of Kyrgyzstan are currently in Saudi Arabia, where they are performing Umrah, the minor pilgrimage. Among those seen in Mecca are Chairman of the State Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration Dairbek Orunbekov, as well as other officials.

Information about their trip to the holy city emerged following posts on social media. The pilgrims themselves confirmed the trip by sharing photos and videos on their personal accounts.

Videos have also circulated on social media showing Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security, in Mecca. Next to him is Ulukbek Maripov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The footage also shows Kanybek Tumanbaev along with other individuals.