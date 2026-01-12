Construction of free hotel for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan begins in Mecca

Construction of a free hotel for citizens of Kyrgyzstan has begun in Mecca. It will accommodate pilgrims and students. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, reported.

According to him, the project is being implemented with the support of President Sadyr Japarov. The new building is intended to provide free accommodation for Kyrgyzstanis arriving in Saudi Arabia, including for the Hajj and for studies.

The completion date, funding amount, and the exact opening date of the facility have not yet been announced.

No official comments have been received from the relevant agencies regarding the future management of the facility or the occupancy mechanism.