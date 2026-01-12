15:02
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Construction of free hotel for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan begins in Mecca

Construction of a free hotel for citizens of Kyrgyzstan has begun in Mecca. It will accommodate pilgrims and students. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, reported.

According to him, the project is being implemented with the support of President Sadyr Japarov. The new building is intended to provide free accommodation for Kyrgyzstanis arriving in Saudi Arabia, including for the Hajj and for studies.

The completion date, funding amount, and the exact opening date of the facility have not yet been announced.

No official comments have been received from the relevant agencies regarding the future management of the facility or the occupancy mechanism.
link: https://24.kg/english/357506/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Medical care and transportation for Kyrgyz pilgrims discussed in Mecca
42 pilgrims die in bus fire in Saudi Arabia
SCNS returns Kerben Palace Hotel building in Talas to state
Hotel in Osh owned by Matraimov transferred to Education Department
First eco-friendly hotel to be built in Osh city
Investor to put $25 million into Dostuk Hotel in Bishkek
Three construction companies lease land for construction of Khan-Teniri hotel
SCNS returns Osh-Nuru hotel complex to state
Illegally privatized hotel complex in Issyk-Ata returned to state
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
12 January, Monday
14:53
1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgyz language proficiency 1.7 percent of applicants have below intermediate Kyrgy...
14:30
Re-registration of individual entrepreneurs now takes up to 10 minutes
14:22
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
14:06
Construction of free hotel for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan begins in Mecca
14:00
Business support: Taxes reduced and certain licenses canceled