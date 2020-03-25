18:10
Turkey transfers Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital to Health Ministry

Turkey transferred the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan for use in combating COVID-19 epidemic. Embassy of the country reported.

The diplomatic mission noted that mutual support and jointly taken actions are most important during the global fight against the epidemic of coronavirus.

Ministry of Health hopes to open Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in 2019
«The official transfer ceremony will take place after stabilization of the situation with the spread of coronavirus,» the Embassy noted.

In May 2019, Kyrgyzstan ratified an agreement between the governments of the two countries on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship. The construction of the modern clinic at the expense of a grant from Turkey began in June 2016. The hospital is designed for 72 beds (including 21 places in the intensive care unit). The hospital will render services to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and other countries, as well as to stateless persons.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
