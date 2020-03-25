Deadline for submitting declaration extended to September 1, 2020

Deadline for submitting the Single Tax Return by individuals and individual entrepreneurs has been extended to September 1, 2020. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told.

According to him, after introduction of a state of emergency in some territories of Kyrgyzstan by the decision of the Republican Emergency Response Center, a series of tax breaks for taxpayers is introduced. In particular, the State Tax Service suspends tax audits of business entities, with the exception of individual cases; on-site inspections initiated earlier will also be suspended.

«A decision was also made to postpone implementation of a number of projects within the framework of fiscalization of tax procedures, including mandatory use of electronic invoices, mandatory use of electronic bills of lading for petroleum products, and piloting of online cash registers until July 1 of this year,» the statement says.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.