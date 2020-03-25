18:10
USD 78.88
EUR 85.39
RUB 1.00
English

Deadline for submitting declaration extended to September 1, 2020

Deadline for submitting the Single Tax Return by individuals and individual entrepreneurs has been extended to September 1, 2020. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told.

According to him, after introduction of a state of emergency in some territories of Kyrgyzstan by the decision of the Republican Emergency Response Center, a series of tax breaks for taxpayers is introduced. In particular, the State Tax Service suspends tax audits of business entities, with the exception of individual cases; on-site inspections initiated earlier will also be suspended.

«A decision was also made to postpone implementation of a number of projects within the framework of fiscalization of tax procedures, including mandatory use of electronic invoices, mandatory use of electronic bills of lading for petroleum products, and piloting of online cash registers until July 1 of this year,» the statement says.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/147986/
views: 126
Print
Related
Tax agencies to accept tax returns until midnight for the rest of the week
Legal entities have six days to submit tax declaration
Nationwide income declaring postponed to 2026 in Kyrgyzstan
2018 Declaration campaign. Zhenish Razakov has 1,600 m2 house
Income of Osmonbek Artykbaev's relatives amounts to over 28 million in 2018
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018
Duishenbek Zilaliev submits tax declaration as individual
Officials fined 1.1 million soms for untimely submitted declarations
Discrepancy in declarations of over 50 Kyrgyz officials revealed
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
25 March, Wednesday
18:02
Citizen of France with suspected coronavirus in home quarantine in Bishkek Citizen of France with suspected coronavirus in home qu...
17:50
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected contacted more than 1,000 citizens
17:41
Turkey transfers Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital to Health Ministry
17:23
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with 30,000 coronavirus tests
16:53
Car overturns in traffic accident in Bishkek