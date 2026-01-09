13:19
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 million soms in 2024

Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turgunbaev reported an income of 10,278,500 soms in 2024, his income declaration says.

The head of the central bank also indicated that his expenses for the year amounted to 4 million soms.

He owns an apartment with a total area of 134.6 square meters, capital structures, and a car.

The head of the National Bank did not disclose the income and property of his close relatives.

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has begun publishing officials’ income declarations for the reporting period.
