Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials

A draft law amending the «Law on Conflict of Interest» has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

The document proposes clarifying and expanding key provisions aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts of interest among state and municipal officials.

In particular, the revised version provides a broader definition of «affiliated person,» which includes individuals and legal entities that can directly or indirectly influence decision-making — through transactions, company ownership, financial dependence, control, close kinship, or dependency.

The draft law also establishes that the authorized state bodies responsible for implementing the conflict of interest legislation will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. One of these bodies will carry out coordination and monitoring of compliance with the law.

Specific changes concern the verification of declarations of personal (private) interests.

According to the draft, such declarations will be verified by human resources departments of the relevant state agencies, local government bodies, institutions, and organizations.

Additionally, the document strengthens accountability for violations. In the new version of Article 28, providing false information in declarations will entail disciplinary responsibility, and a failure by a supervisor to act upon identifying a conflict of interest may serve as grounds for dismissal.

Income and property benefits obtained in violation of the law are proposed to be considered as damage to the state, with an obligation for restitution.
