Income declarations: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman reports his income

The income of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev totaled 3,071,349.63 soms in 2024, according to his income declaration.

The document contains no information on expenditures.

In the declaration, the Cabinet Chairman listed furniture worth 90,000 soms; photo, audio and video equipment worth 80,000 soms; computer and office equipment worth 25,000 soms; household appliances worth 40,000 soms; and other movable property valued at 3.7 million soms.

The income of his close relatives amounted to 5,146,460 soms, while their expenditures totaled 2,493,519 soms. They own a residential house with an area of 216.7 square meters, other capital structures with a total area of 1,529.2 square meters, household, homestead and garden plots totaling 574 square meters, as well as a non-agricultural land plot of 130 square meters.

The declaration also lists passenger cars, vans and pickup trucks valued at 1.4 million and 2,753,100 soms respectively, furniture worth 50,000 soms, household appliances worth 70,000 soms, and other movable property valued at 70,000 and 4.2 million soms.

The Kyrgyz Tax Service has begun publishing officials’ declarations for the reporting period.