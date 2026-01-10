Income declarations: Daniyar Amangeldiev earned 2.5 million soms in 2024

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev earned 2.5 million soms in 2024. This information is contained in his declaration.

According to it, the official’s income amounted to 2,544,927 soms 75 tyiyns.

Like many other civil servants, he did not disclose his expenses.

Daniyar Amangeldiev, however, owns cattle worth 2 million soms, small cattle worth 360,000 soms, and horses worth 2.5 million soms.

The income of his close relatives amounted to 1,175,470 soms.

The Kyrgyz Tax Service has begun publishing officials’ declarations for the reporting period.