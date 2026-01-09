13:19
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Income declaration: Bakyt Torobaev earned less in 2024 than a year earlier

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev earned less in 2024 than in the previous year. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has begun publishing officials’ income declarations for the reporting period.

According to the declaration, Bakyt Torobaev’s income in 2024 amounted to 1,811,900 soms. He reported no expenses for the year, with zero indicated in the relevant section.

He owns the following property:

  • a residential house with a total area of 179 square meters;
  • a residential house with a total area of 180 square meters;
  • an agricultural land plot of 1,430 square meters;
  • an agricultural land plot of 40 square meters;
  • a non-agricultural land plot measuring 100 square meters.

The section on the income and property of close relatives lists a residential house with an area of 385 square meters, an apartment with a total area of 57.63 square meters, and a non-agricultural land plot measuring 3,500 square meters.

The family owns no motor vehicles.

In his 2023 declaration, Bakyt Torobaev reported no land plots.
link: https://24.kg/english/357299/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 million soms in 2024
Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials
Kyrgyzstan accedes to Samarkand Declaration on Conservation of CA Wildlife
Kyrgyzstan joins International Declaration on Family Protection
President Sadyr Japarov cancels universal tax return for individuals
Declaration campaign: Foreign Minister has neither housing nor car
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Declaration campaign: How much did ex-head of Tax Service earn
Declaration campaign: How much did Akylbek Japarov earn in 2023
Declaration campaign: How much did Sadyr Japarov earn in 2023
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
9 January, Friday
12:12
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 million soms in 2024 Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank Chairman earns over 10 milli...
12:02
Income declaration: Bakyt Torobaev earned less in 2024 than a year earlier
11:49
New traffic light with laser illumination installed in Bishkek
10:43
Cargoes violating EAEU requirements not to be allowed into Kyrgyzstan
10:31
Earthquake in Tajikistan felt in southern Kyrgyzstan
8 January, Thursday
17:59
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek