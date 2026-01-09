Income declaration: Bakyt Torobaev earned less in 2024 than a year earlier

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev earned less in 2024 than in the previous year. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has begun publishing officials’ income declarations for the reporting period.

According to the declaration, Bakyt Torobaev’s income in 2024 amounted to 1,811,900 soms. He reported no expenses for the year, with zero indicated in the relevant section.

He owns the following property:

a residential house with a total area of 179 square meters;

a residential house with a total area of 180 square meters;

an agricultural land plot of 1,430 square meters;

an agricultural land plot of 40 square meters;

a non-agricultural land plot measuring 100 square meters.

The section on the income and property of close relatives lists a residential house with an area of 385 square meters, an apartment with a total area of 57.63 square meters, and a non-agricultural land plot measuring 3,500 square meters.

The family owns no motor vehicles.

In his 2023 declaration, Bakyt Torobaev reported no land plots.