Income declaration: Sadyr Japarov’s income for 2024 revealed

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has published summary data on the income declarations of state and municipal officials for 2024.

According to the report, President Sadyr Japarov earned 2,214,482.38 soms in 2024. No expenses were indicated.

The president owns a business center with an area of 2,627 square meters, 63 ares of agricultural land in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region, and a land plot with an area of 21 ares. Among movable property, he owns a Zhiguli car valued at 100,000 soms.

1,163.5 billion soms are listed as legalized funds.

The income of his close relatives amounted to 29,706,840 soms.