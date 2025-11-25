19:33
Kyrgyzstan accedes to Samarkand Declaration on Conservation of CA Wildlife

The Kyrgyz Republic has acceded to the Samarkand Declaration and the Action Plan for Regional Cooperation for 2026-2032 to support the sustainable use of wild fauna and flora resources and combat illegal trade in wild animals and plants. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

The document was signed by five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan during the 20th Conference of the Parties to the CITES Convention.

The ministry noted that the signing of the Samarkand Declaration opens new opportunities for coordinating actions, exchanging information, and uniting efforts to protect rare species and ensure sustainable management of natural resources in Central Asia.

During COP20 CITES, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Musaev presented information on the country’s achievements in implementing the provisions of the CITES Convention. Kyrgyzstan expressed its readiness to further deepen cooperation, including the development of digital monitoring tools and strengthening measures to combat illegal trade.
