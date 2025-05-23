12:18
Kyrgyzstan joins International Declaration on Family Protection

Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov took part in the official signing ceremony of the International Declaration on the Protection and Support of the Family Institution.

The declaration became a key outcome of an International Family Forum attended by high-ranking officials, experts, and representatives of international organizations.

The Declaration aims to unite countries in protecting traditional family values, strengthening the institution of marriage, ensuring the well-being of future generations, and promoting sustainable demographic development.

This document is planned to be submitted as a draft resolution to international organizations, including the United Nations.

The forum, where the signing ceremony took place, was dedicated to discussing the global challenges faced by modern families and finding joint solutions to ensure their sustainability.

Participants emphasized the importance of creating a common platform for exchanging experiences and developing approaches to empowering families, protecting their rights and role in society.

The event participants also raised the topics of international cooperation in social policy, support for parenthood, demographic sustainability, child protection and family adaptation to migration and economic changes.
