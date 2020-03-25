Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran

The Kazakh side began passing the second column of Kyrgyz freight vehicles heading from Iran to Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
The transit corridor was organized by the Kazakh side exclusively for Kyrgyz trucks coming from Iran, and it is a one-time campaign, the statement says.
Previously, Kyrgyz drivers, who got stuck in Iran, asked to expedite resolution of the issue of their return to their homeland, since they did not have money left for either diesel fuel or food, and they could not get money transfers there.