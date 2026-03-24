Sadyr Japarov orders measures to ensure safety of Kyrgyz diplomats in Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed President Sadyr Japarov about the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, the presidential press service reported.

According to the statement, taking into account the current developments, the head of state instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of Kyrgyz Embassy staff in Iran.

These measures are aimed at minimizing potential risks to the life and health of diplomatic personnel and their family members.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. Airstrikes destroyed parts of the Iranian oil and gas infrastructure and killed high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran began retaliatory strikes across the Middle East.