Quarantine posts set up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

Sanitary-quarantine posts have been set up in each village of Talas region, where citizens and cars are carefully checked. Press service of the Government Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

A quarantine post has been operating in Taldybulak village at the entrance to Talas region since March 21. Similar posts have been also organized on the borders of Talas city, as well as Talas, Bakai-Ata, Kara-Buura, Manas districts since March 24.

Those citizens who have urgent and good reasons are allowed to go through the posts.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Talas region.

A total of 44 cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kyrgyzstan.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.