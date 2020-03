Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the republic.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.