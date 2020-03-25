16:39
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey placed under observation at Ak-Keme hotel

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived the day before from Turkey, were placed under observation at Ak-Keme hotel. Travel agency director Salim Urusanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there were 197 passengers on board. «They were tested and taken to a hotel. We are waiting for the results. Our clients have no complaints about the conditions of observation,» Salim Urusanov said.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
