New coronavirus cases not registered in Kyrgyzstan

New cases of coronavirus have not been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

She noted that previously detected patients are in hospitals.

«The condition of all hospitalized is moderately severe, one of them is still in the intensive care unit. All medical measures are taken,» Ainura Akmatova said.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.