Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy comments on situation with citizens at Moscow airports

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia informed 24.kg news agency about the current situation with citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who intend to return to their homeland.

According to the diplomatic mission, there are no crowds waiting for flights at all three airports in Moscow — Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky, from which compatriots leave for Kyrgyzstan.

On March 23, 2020, representatives of the headquarters at the Embassy paid a regular visit to Zhukovsky airport to assist in the departure of 207 Kyrgyzstanis, including six children, to the city of Osh by Ural Airlines flight.

At least 180 people departed from Sheremetyevo airport by Aeroflot Airlines, 25 of them were Kyrgyzstanis staying in the transit zone, including six citizens who arrived from Istanbul.

«In connection with introduction of a state of emergency on the territory of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and three regions of the country from March 25 to April 15, 2020, regular flights from the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic will be canceled,» the diplomats informed.

Exceptions will be made for flights by Aeroflot, Avia Traffic and Siberia Airlines. They will operate one flight a week (Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow flight by Aeroflot Airline; Novosibirsk — Bishkek — Novosibirsk by Siberia Airline and Moscow — Osh — Moscow by Avia Traffic Airline).

In connection with cancelation of Ural Airlines flights that departed from Zhukovsky airport, the embassy staff, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic will be on duty only at Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports. Employees of these departments are sent to assist compatriots leaving by Aeroflot and Avia Traffic flights.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation once again urges citizens not to come to airports for more information without specifying the time of departure / arrival.

For information about flights, please, contact directly the representative offices of the airlines.

The Embassy also urges citizens to refrain from publishing unverified information about delays or cancelation of flights, not to succumb to misinformation of provocateurs, and also, taking into account checks by law enforcement officials, to comply with the rules of stay and behavior in public places.

The embassy headquarters continues to work around the clock. You can get any information or advice by phone: +74992385069, +74992373304, +79251032911 (WhatsApp) or contact by e-mail: 4992385069@mail.ru .